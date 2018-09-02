ORLANDO, Fla. — The offseason’s biggest question was answered Saturday night as Tua Tagovailoa marched out of Alabama’s huddle and took the first snap at quarterback. Tagovailoa earned the start over last year’s starter, Jalen Hurts, ending months of speculation.

Despite a barrage of questions over the position, Alabama head coach Nick Saban kept the competition close to the vest, only revealing he would play both quarterbacks in the season opener during a segment on ESPN’s College Gameday.

Following Alabama’s 51-14 victory over Louisville, the head coach said the decision to name Tagovailoa as the starter for the season-opener was made on Thursday.

“We talked with the quarterbacks before practice on Thursday. They both knew exactly what the situation would be in the game,” Saban said. “That’s how we practiced on Thursday. I wanted Tua to play somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 plays and then we were going to put Jalen in the game. It didn’t matter how it went. It didn’t matter what the score was.”

