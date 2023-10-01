STARKVILLE, Miss. — A growing number of Alabama fans are clamoring for more gun control — at least when it comes to the Crimson Tide’s choice of offensive formation during short-yardage situations.

For the second straight week, first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was met with criticism for his reluctance to line up quarterback Jalen Milroe under center when Alabama needed to pick up short yards on the ground.

During Alabama’s win over Ole Miss last weekend, Rees made the controversial decision to line up out of the shotgun on first-and-goal from the Rebels’ 1-yard line. The play resulted in a loss of 13 yards as center Seth McLaughlin snapped the ball over Milroe’s head, and Alabama eventually ended up settling for a field goal.

When asked about the decision last week, Saban referred to it as “not smart,” stating that his team probably should have lined up under center in that situation. However, that didn’t stop Rees from lining up Milroe out of the gun on several third-and-shorts against Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Facing a third-and-1 from the Bulldogs’ 29-yard line Roydell Williams was stuffed in the backfield after taking a handoff from Milroe out of the shotgun. Later in the quarter, Alabama once again lined up out of the shotgun on a third-and-1 from its own 44-yard line before left tackle Kadyn Proctor was flagged for a false start.

Right before the half, Alabama found itself in a third-and-goal from the Mississippi State 2-yard line. Again, Rees opted for the shotgun formation. Only this time it worked, as Jase McClellan punched in a touchdown.

Following the game, Saban explained Alabama’s short-yardage decision process, stating it had a lot to do with the noise from Mississippi State fans inside Davis Wade Stadium.

“When we’re in the gun, we clap,” Saban said. “The players get in a rhythm. When you get under center, you have to go on voice command, and it was pretty loud out there on a couple of those occasions and I think we had some things that we wanted to do in short-yardage with the quarterback under, but I think we were a little apprehensive about using verbal cadence.”

That checks out as the clanging of cowbells made it hard to think Saturday night, much less bark out signals.

“I will say this is a great atmosphere,” Milroe said of the noise. “It’s definitely loud.”

Still, there are going to be times moving forward when Alabama needs a crucial yard in a hostile environment. Ideally, Saban would like to have his 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback under center where he can either sneak the ball or hand it off to a running back closer to the line of scrimmage.

To his credit, Milroe executed on his lone under-center third down attempt, sneaking the ball for a 2-yard gain on third-and-1 from the Mississippi State 22.

“Whatever Coach Rees has in the game plan, I try to master it as much as possible,” Milroe said. “So throughout the week, whatever form of offense we try to have, I just try to be the best I can in that form of offense. I just try to prepare as much as possible.”

Alabama finished the game just 2 of 7 on third-down situations when it needed 4 yards or fewer. However, the Crimson Tide did manage to pile up 193 yards and three touchdowns on the night.

"All them other plays that we ran in the game that made – how many yards did we have rushing? 193 – we were in the gun every time," Saban said. “Explain that to me.”

Fair, but good luck telling that to a Tide fan the next time Alabama gets stuffed on a third-down snap out of the shotgun.