TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jonah Williams doesn’t want to be rude, but he has a point. The Alabama offensive lineman was asked this week about Alabama’s recent trend of moving offensive tackles to interior positions. Trying his best not to offend any of his fellow teammates on the line, the 6-foot-5, 301-pound left tackle provided his theory.

“No offense to interior guys, but a lot of times tackles are more athletic players, a little bit quicker, and sometimes it’s beneficial to have that on the inside as well,” Williams said. “You don’t see a lot of interior guys moving out. You kind of see it going in the other direction.”

That’s certainly been the case at Alabama in recent years.

Barrett Jones is the poster child for versatility on the offensive line, bouncing from guard to tackle to center while winning the Outland and Remington trophies. However, the legendary lineman isn’t the only Alabama player to move to successfully transition to a new position on the line.

Lester Cotton began his Alabama career at tackle before settling in at guard the past two seasons. Former center Bradley Bozeman and current center Ross Pierschbacher were both listed as tackles during the recruiting process before finding their home in the interior in college. Even last year’s starting right tackle, Matt Womack, experimented at guard at times last year during practice.

