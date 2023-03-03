Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.

The conference is set to approve a new nine-game league slate that does not include divisions once Texas and Oklahoma join in 2024. The new format will see teams play three permanent rivals on an annual basis while rotating through the rest of the conference with their six other games.

Alabama’s three proposed opponents include Auburn, LSU and Tennessee, a trio Saban feels puts the Crimson Tide at a disadvantage.

“I’ve always been an advocate for playing more [conference] games,” Saban told Sports Illustrated. “But if you play more games, I think you have to get the three fixed [opponents] right. They’re giving us Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. I don’t know how they come to that.”

Most list Auburn, LSU and Tennessee as Alabama’s top rivals. The SEC is also considering the past 10 years of winning percentages when deciding permanent opponents. However, Saban argues that Tennessee’s recent resurgence makes those numbers deceiving.

“Some of those years, Tennessee wasn’t as good as they’ve been in the previous 10 years, but now they are as good as they used to be before those 10 years,” Saban said. “We got three teams and two of them are in the Top 10 and the other is in the Top 10 a lot. ... Look historically over a 25-year history, and the three best teams in the East are Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. You look historically at 25 years, Alabama, LSU and Auburn are the three best teams in the West. So we’re playing them all.”

Tennessee snapped a 15-game losing streak to Alabama last season, beating the Crimson Tide 52-49 in Knoxville. Meanwhile, LSU handed Alabama its second loss with a 32-31 overtime victory in Baton Rouge.

Saban has previously stated his desire to play more SEC games but told Sports Illustrated that an eight-game schedule would provide better balance across the league. An eight-game slate with 16 teams would include just one permanent rivals and seven rotating opponents per season.

“I like playing more SEC games,” Saban said. “I think it’s good for the game and good for the fans. I think they have a better chance to get the parity right doing the eight games. I’m talking about the balance of who has who.”