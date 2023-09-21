After missing out on last weekend’s matchup against South Florida due to back spasms, Alabama offensive lineman sophomore Tyler Booker will likely be returning to the field on Saturday against Ole Miss.

Earlier this week, the 6-foot-5 guard was listed as day-to-day, while still participating in practice. However, to the benefit of the Alabama offense, his status has seemingly changed for the better.

During the “Hey Coach!” radio show on Thursday night, Nick Saban addressed how important Booker is to the front five.

“He’s the leader of the group,” Saban said. “The guy’s a tremendous competitor, he’s a really good player and he’s very smart. He can help the people around him play better because he’s a communicator.”

Without Booker, the Crimson Tide gave up five sacks last week against the Bulls and struggled all afternoon long with holding up the pocket.

Also during the show, Nick Saban addressed the offensive line concerns following its trip to Tampa without Booker.

“We have to protect the QB better,” said Saban. “We've just been giving up too much pressure. There's too much push in the pocket. "We've gotta get the ball out on time. It's important for the QB to execute, but at the same time, we gotta have time to operate."

Going up against a highly talented and aggressive defense this weekend, Saban’s squad needs as many troops as possible to hold off the pass rush.

However, with Booker returning against the Rebels, the Alabama offensive line woes might start to cease with its offensive leader back in the lineup.

The Ole Miss defensive pass rush has the third most sacks in the SEC, so the Crimson Tide’s front five will have its work cut out for them on Saturday. On the bright side, its commander in chief will be returning to the front lines to help win the battle in the trenches.