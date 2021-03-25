The departures from Alabama’s talent-laden offense last year are daunting.

Reloading is nothing new for the Crimson Tide, and after reeling in the highest-rated recruiting class of all time, no one outside of Tuscaloosa, Ala. is going to show much sympathy. However, this year’s offensive overhaul might be the toughest challenge Nick Saban and his staff have faced to date.

To recap, this offseason Alabama loses:

— the Heisman Trophy winner

— the Davey O’Brien winner

— the Doak Walker Award winner

— the Outland Trophy winner

— the Rimington Award winner

— its most dynamic playmaker

That’s not all, either. Alabama also replaced all but one of its offensive assistants, including its offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian, who earned last season’s Broyles Award.

So how does Saban plan on retooling one of the greatest offenses in college football history?

“I just think we really have to focus on, how do we improve and develop the players that we have,” Saban said during his Wednesday Zoom call with reporters. “I mean, we went through a similar process last year on defense where we had eight new starters — four new guys out of five in the secondary.”

To make matters more difficult, Alabama is dealing with a slew of injuries at the moment. During his opening press conference of camp last week, Saban revealed a list of players who will be limited this spring, including running back Trey Sanders, wide receiver John Metchie III, defensive back Malachi Moore, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and offensive linemen Pierce Quick and Emil Ekiyor Jr. Saban added to that list Wednesday when discussing his tight ends unit, stating that Major Tennison is also limited with an injury while early enrollee Robbie Ouzts pulled his hamstring.

Fortunately for Alabama, it has plenty of reinforcements and ample time to get them acclimated to new roles this spring.

"We really feel like we have a good group of running backs. This is going to be great for them to get a lot of experience," Saban said. "It’s going to be great for the young guys to get a lot of experience at receiver. So we’re just going to try to develop these guys one day at a time.

"We have three quarterbacks in the program. Bryce [Young] is probably a little ahead of everybody else because he got a lot of reps last year. Even though he didn’t get to play that much, he got a lot of reps in practice, a lot of good carryover for him. I think he’s very confident and he’s done a really good job of preparing so far. The other two guys, they’re working and making improvements.

"So we’re just really focused on improvement, not really the outcome. Certainly, what do we have to do with all these players to get the outcome we want. And it’s going to be a work in progress, no doubt. But that’s why we’re practicing."