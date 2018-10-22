BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama’s potential top-5 matchup with LSU on Nov. 3 has already sparked some drama as Tigers linebacker Devin White was penalized for targeting over the weekend, causing him to miss the first half against the Crimson Tide.

White was flagged for a hit on Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the fourth quarter of LSU’s 19-3 win over the weekend. The play was reviewed and upheld, resulting in the linebacker’s ejection. By SEC rule, since White’s hit occurred in the second half, he will also have to sit out the first half of the following game, which in this case happens to be Alabama.

According to The Advocate (Baton Rouge, La.), LSU athletic director Joe Alleva contacted the Southeastern Conference to protest the call shortly after it was made on Saturday. However, targeting calls aren’t subject to further review after games. Following the game, the SEC released a statement on the call.

"By rule, no player shall target and make forcible contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent," the statement read. "The QB on the play was defenseless at the time of the contact. By rule, all targeting calls are reviewed. The call was reviewed and confirmed.”

The targeting call on White has drawn plenty of criticism as the linebacker appeared to lead with his arms before hitting Fitzgerald in the upper chest and lower part of the helmet. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked for his opinion on the play Monday during an appearance at the Monday Morning Quarterbacks Club in Birmingham.

“I don’t really want to make a comment on it. I think we’ve got lots of people who make those decisions,” Saban said. “It’s a players safety rule. We’ve got people in the booth who look at replays, and that’s whey we do it, so they get it right. I don’t think it’s my place to make a comment about it.”