BamaInsider - Saban calls for leadership, accountability from veteran players

Earlier this spring, Jordan Battle stepped behind the podium with the poise you’d expect from a veteran contributor. The junior safety smiled through questions after jokingly gesturing toward leaving due to a slow start from reporters.

He looked and sounded calm and collected, displaying the same confidence that allowed him to shine during his first full season as a starter last year.

After a promising freshman campaign in 2019, Battle secured a full-time role at deep safety last season, finishing third on the team with 66 tackles to go with four pass deflections and an interception which he returned 45 yards for a touchdown.

With defensive lineman Christian Barmore and cornerback Patrick Surtain II both opting to leave early for the NFL this offseason, Battle returns as Alabama’s highest-graded player from last year’s defense, earning an 80.9 mark from Pro Football Focus. Given last season’s success, it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise to see the junior defensive back follow in the footsteps of his former teammates when he becomes draft-eligible next offseason.

Until then, most expect Battle to be a leading presence in this year’s secondary. After all, his 16 career starts through two seasons are more than any other defensive back on the Tide’s roster. However, when asked about the Battle’s leadership potential Wednesday, Nick Saban provided a somewhat unexpected response.

“Jordan Battle does a good job,” Saban began. “He plays a lot of good football, but it's kind of up to him as to how he wants to accept the role of leadership, how assertive he wants to be. People have to earn the right to be leaders.

“Now, they have to do things right themselves. They can't be late for meetings. They can't not do things exactly right. They have to set a good example for others. They have to care enough about other people to help them for their benefit, so that's his choice.”

Saban’s eyebrow-raising response isn’t necessarily a knock on Battle. The head coach went on to state that a lot of players have a similar choice to the junior safety as to whether they want to take on a leadership role. Saban also stated that Battle “has done that at times, and I think he would be very good if he chose to do it.”

Still, consider the head coach’s response a message to the junior safety as well as any of the Tide’s other veterans: leadership is earned, not acquired.

Coming out of his 10th of 15 spring practices Wednesday, Saban’s opening statement stressed the importance of leadership. While the spring is a time to implement technique and fundamentals on the field, it can be just as important to instill winning traits off of it as well.

“I also think we're trying to develop some team dynamics, some team chemistry, looking for people who put team first,” Saban explained. “Guys that understand that what you did last year really is not going to create any value for what you do this year or help you play better this year, but it's going to be based on what you do to create positive outcomes for yourself this year by paying attention to detail, doing little things right, playing with discipline, holding each other accountable to the standards that they all know that we expect from them day in and day out.”

As is the case usually during this time of year, leadership has been a popular topic throughout camp. Battle is one of several players who were broached on the topic along with running back Brian Robinson Jr., linebackers Christian Harris, Will Anderson Jr. and Jaylen Moody and offensive linemen Evan Neal and Chris Owens.

Each member of that group will be expected to step into a more vocal role in their respective units as the Tide looks to rebuild its roster after losing a core group of stars including team captains DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson as well other influential voices such as Najee Harris, Dylan Moses and Surtain. Last month, Battle spoke about the challenges of stepping into leadership positions while stating this year’s veterans need to serve as role models to the younger players on the team.

“They have to look up to us and see more what to do,” he said, “and we have to be leaders and not only say the things we need to do but also show and do the things we need to do.”

That’s the type of response you’d expect to hear from an experienced player such as Battle. It’s also the mindset Saban is counting on from his veteran this coming season.