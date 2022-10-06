TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After suffering a shoulder injury that held him out for the remainder of last week's game against Arkansas, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has no structural damage and threw during Wednesday's practice according to Nick Saban.

On his weekly appearance on the Hey Coach Radio Show, Saban said Young is a "game-time decision" prior to this week's matchup with Texas A&M.

"Bryce has been able to practice this week," Saban said. "But there's no real bad damage or anything like that to his shoulder. This is not a long-term thing, but he still has some soreness. We'll have to make a decision during the pregame to see if he can throw the ball well to go out there and do his job."

While Young's injury designation may get him closer to the field, Saban said despite Young being "a great competitor," he reiterated that, "sometimes you have to protect the player from themselves because they've gotta go out there and create value from themselves and be healthy enough to do it."

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner went 7 of 13 for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception before landing awkwardly on his throwing arm as he was tackled by Drew Sanders.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe finished the game at quarterback as he passed for 65 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown. With the uncertainty surrounding Young, Saban said both he and Milroe have taken reps in practice this week, with Young being limited on how much he's thrown.

"(Milroe's) got a lot of reps in practice, Bryce has gotten a lot of reps in practice," Saban said. "We kind of have a good feeling about what those guys can do well, so you try and shift gears a little bit and try to do what you can do to help that guy have success on the field."

Alabama's offense has recorded more than 500 yards in total offense in four of its first five games and will face a Texas A&M defense that is ninth in total defense, yielding 359 yards per game.

With Saturday's game looming, Saban once again saw the opportunity to dispel his message about rat poison, reminding players and fans alike, what happened the last time Alabama was favored by 18 points or more against Texas A&M.

"We were in the same situation last year that we're in now," Saban said. "Team was 3-2 they lost a couple of games they shouldn't have lost they got a very talented team, a very dangerous team and they come and play a great game against us which they're capable of doing. We didn't play very well against them because we listened to all the rat poison all week about being favorites and this and that and everybody criticizing them and what they done, but it doesn't matter."



