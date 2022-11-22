TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The last Saturday in November is reserved for college football rivalry games.

Among the most storied rivalries, Alabama and Auburn's yearly in-state matchup is arguably one of the best in the sport. The teams have squared off 86 times dating back to 1893 with games played all across the state including in Montgomery and Birmingham while recent years have seen the rivalry played in Tuscaloosa and Auburn.

The history of the game and the bragging rights implications have made the game a must-watch. On Monday, Will Anderson discussed the importance of the rivalry and winning that final game of the season against Auburn.

"Since I’ve been here as a freshman, even during the COVID season and everything, it’s like one of the biggest games," Anderson said. "It’s one of the games that people … it means something. Coach Saban always says you’re remembered by what you do in this game. No fans will remember any other game you play in. They will remember the Auburn game. This means a lot to the people in this town and it should mean a lot to you."

With both teams vying to beat the other, it has led to some incredible college football games that are burned into the memories of college football fans. There's "The Kick Six" in 2013 to "The Cam-Back" in 2010. And who could forget "The Drive" led by Greg McElroy on the Plains in 2009?

Young reenacted his own rendition of "The Drive" last season as he led Alabama to a quadruple overtime victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2021. The quarterback's 2-point conversion pass to John Metchie ingrained the duo along with Kool-Aid Mckinstry and Ja'Corey Brooks into Iron Bowl lore for their performances.

If there's one thing the players understand about this game — play well and you'll be remembered forever.

"It’s a big game for us and me individually," Young said. "I understand and I don’t shy away from that; it’s a huge game, a big rivalry game; it means a lot. I understand that. But with that as well I understand my responsibility to do what I have to do during the game, before the game, to put myself in the best situation I can to put our team in the best situation, us in the best situation as a team, to be successful."

Alabama head coach Nick Saban sports a 10-5 record against Auburn. While this year's game may not have the playoff implications or conference championship aspirations that are normally tied into this game, the 16-year coach noted the matchup will still be just as dramatic as in years past.

"This is one of the greatest rivalry games in college football," Saban said. "Most every team in rivalry games, it's part of their legacy in terms of how did they do in the rivalry game. And this is one of the biggest ones, and it means a lot to a lot of people in our state. It means a lot to us, our players and our fans, and we're going to do the best job we can to get ready for this game."