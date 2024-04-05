PHOENIX — Rylan Griffen paraded around the locker room. He wasn’t celebrating with the trophy that Alabama basketball just claimed after it defeated Clemson 89-82 and advanced to its first Final Four in school history. Instead, he enjoyed the Crimson Tide's historic victory dawning a custom UA-themed WWE title belt, which he was given after he shared his love for the professional wrestling company. The belt wasn’t leaving his side anytime soon. “This is a childhood dream of mine,” Griffen said. “Both of these, the Final Four and the belt.” Griffen continued to gallop joyfully around the locker room with the belt slung over his shoulder. He eventually allowed Nick Pringle to pose for photos with the belt along the West region trophy and the hard hat that Pringle won thanks to his blue-collar efforts in Alabama’s victory over Clemson. Alabama coach Nate Oats was also seen with the belt slung around his shoulder along with the rest of the net Alabama cut down after the win.

With the belt part of the celebrations, The Crimson Tide got an extra piece of hardware for its historic victory. While every player enjoyed it, it was particularly special to Griffen, who spent his childhood watching WWE every Monday and Friday. His love for pro wrestling turned into nostalgia when he got older. “I go back on YouTube and watch the matchups that I [watched] as a kid growing up, just to have fun,” he said. Reliving memories is one thing. But Griffen doesn’t just remember a few moments here and there. It’s all stored in his memory. His teammate Grant Nelson chuckled at the podium as Griffen compared Alabama’s Final Four clash against UConn (7:49 p.m. CT Saturday) to Ultimate Warrior’s monster upset over Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania VI in 1990. After the Clemson game, Griffen was asked who his favorite wrestlers were. He name-dropped seven pros from memory, including Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “I'm surprised he still has the recall for those days when he was watching those wrestlers wrestle back then,” Rylan’s father Ron Griffen told Tide Illustrated. “That's amazing.” Despite not sharing the same fascination for the sport that his son did, Ron made sure Rylan could fully enjoy his passion. Every Christmas, Rylan received a new WWE action figure. He got a wrestling ring where he could recreate the moments he saw on TV with those figures. He also received Target versions of the belt he was given at the Elite Eight. Wrestling was a reprieve for Rylan. Something to enjoy outside the routine of school and basketball. It was also a chance to bond and compete with his younger brother, Rustan, who shared a love for pro wrestling. The brothers got CM Punk shirts at a WWE event. They would recreate matches with action figures and stuffed animals, or against each other. That led to warnings from Ron about jumping off their bunk bed and utilizing household furniture as props. When they didn’t battle inside, the Griffen’s backyard became the stage to spar. Naturally, the battles between brothers sometimes reached a fever pitch. “There was one time he beat me in the backyard and I came in upset,” Rustan said. “I was mad and I was crying because he had beat me… Sometimes it got a little bit more rough than anticipated because that's what happens sometimes when you're younger.” The brothers never suffered any injuries — at least according to the Ron Griffen Injury Report — in attempting to recreate what they saw on TV. But as Rustan grew up, he learned that whether it was in a WWE scenario or one-on-one on the court, Rylan never gave less than 100% “One thing about Rylan is that dude right there his mentality — man, he’s gonna just go,” Rustan said. “If he sees something he wants it, he’s just gonna go get it, and he's gonna keep coming after you as well. So on the court, he has that killer mentality.”



A childhood hobby on a national stage