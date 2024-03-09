Alabama will be without guard Rylan Griffen for its SEC regular-season finale against Arkansas on Saturday.

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Griffen will miss Saturday's contest with a calf injury. Senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will be available.

"The MRI results were a lot better than what we had feared they might be," Alabama coach Nate Oats said Friday. "So he's on a day to day basis right now just working through with (Alabama Athletic Trainer Clarke Holter), as many hours as he can be in training room trying to get him back as quick as possible. But I don't know for sure when he'll be back."

Griffen injured his calf during the Crimson Tide's 105-87 loss to Florida. Griffen collided with Gators guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard with 4:15 remaining in the game. No foul was called on the play and Oats given a technical foul for voicing his disagreement.

"Our officials in the league are pretty good most nights and they blew the call," Oats said. "They should've called it and they blew it. I don't think loose balls are going to turn into reckless plays. I mean, it should have been a foul call. I thought Rylan was playing hard. He got to the ball first, they took them out of the air. It's a foul. It wasn't called."

Griffen has started 28 of Alabama’s 30 games this season. He is averaging 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.4% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc.