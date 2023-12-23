Rylan Griffen has been known as a lockdown defender who can be a spark plug from deep throughout his entire career at Alabama.

Friday afternoon, head coach Nate Oats even called Griffen the “best perimeter defender” on the roster. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, the sophomore guard seems to have found his offensive groove once again.

In Alabama’s 111-67 routing of the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday afternoon, it was Griffen’s offense that flourished for the Crimson Tide as he scored a career-high 19 points at home.

“It was great to see Rylan have the ball drop,” Oats said. “We know how good he can shoot it. He probably hasn’t shot it as well as he would've liked because he knows how well he can shoot it. So that little stretch in the first half when we were opening things up and he hit a few straight was great to see him kind of get his confidence going there.”

Coming into Saturday's matchup, Alabama had lost its last three games on the road against top-10 opponents Purdue, Creighton, and Arizona. Returning back home to recuperate, Griffen sought to turn the momentum around in Tuscaloosa.

“I wouldn’t say we lost confidence,” Griffen said. “We just got to figure out how to win. Those three games that we played on the road are all very good teams and they taught us a lot. We just came back here trying to capitalize.”

Griffen shot 7-for-11 from the field and 5-for-9 from three. After struggling to shoot efficiently for the last several games, Alabama definitely needed an offensive spark from Griffen to find a rhythm.

“I just shot with confidence,” Griffen said. “I passed one up against Arizona and coach told me to never pass one up again, so it gave me confidence.”

Not only did the Dallas, Texas native score his career-high in points, but he was able to stuff the stat sheet elsewhere too. Griffen finished his afternoon with three assists and six boards, along with a steal.

Griffen was one of six players in double figures, all contributing to Alabama’s season-high in points scored in a game. The Crimson Tide put on a scoring clinic, shooting 58% from the field and 19-for-38 from three as well.

“We were moving the ball, that’s one thing,” Griffen said. “Guys got a bunch of open shots, and we capitalized. We’re a great three-point shooting team. I feel like when guys move the ball, make the right play, we’re pretty much able to put up that many points.”

After taking a short holiday break, the Crimson Tide will return to action on Dec. 30 in Birmingham. Alabama will face off against the Liberty Flames for the C.M. Newton Classic inside Legacy Arena at 1:30 p.m. CT.