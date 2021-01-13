Following Ohio State's 52-24 loss to Alabama, Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said his team needed a break. "We need a break," said Day after the game. "We need to get away, the guys on this team need to see their families, and we all just need a break."

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide having played five more games than Ohio State finished the season 13-0 and Saban was quick to point out that the to-do list for 2021 begins immediately.

"The to-do list started after the game last night, commented Saban."

"Meetings with players, continue to have meetings with players, whether it's draft status or one of the other unusual things. The seniors can even come back if they want to come back next year. Talking to some of those guys."

The NCAA issued a blanket waiver for the 2020 season, meaning that if seniors want to come back for the 2021 season, it would not count against the team's 85 scholarship limit.

"We got juniors that have to make decisions about the draft. Those things are pretty immediate, and we started on them last night right after the game. It's an ongoing process, building a team. I don't think you can fall asleep at the switch for a minute if you want to try to do it the right way for your players and your program."

Ohio State 2020 Football Schedule

Oct. 24 - Nebraska (W 52-17)

Oct. 31 - @ Penn State (W 38-25)

Nov. 7 - Rutgers (W 49-27)

Nov. 14 vs. Maryland (Cancelled)

Nov. 21 vs. Indiana (W 42-35)

Nov. 28 - vs. Illinois (Cancelled)

Dec. 5 @ Michigan State (W 52-12)

Dec. 12 vs. Michigan (Cancelled)

Dec. 19 vs. Northwestern (W 22-10)

(12 days of Extra week of prep time for Sugar Bowl)

Jan. 1 vs. Clemson (W 49-28)

Jan. 11 vs. Alabama (L 52-24)

