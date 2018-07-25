Familiarity meets fluidity on Alabama’s offensive line. Despite returning all but one of its starting offensive linemen, the Crimson Tide shuffled the deck this spring, moving four players to new positions.



After serving the past three seasons at left guard, Ross Pierschbacher moved over to center to fill in for Bradley Bozeman. Fellow senior Lester Cotton took Pierschbacher’s place after starting at right guard last season. That allowed Jedrick Wills to break into the rotation at right guard while fellow sophomore Alex Leatherwood filled in for injured Matt Womack at right tackle. Junior Jonah Williams was the only first-team offensive lineman exempt from change as he worked on fine-tuning his skills at left tackle after making the switch from the right side last year.

“Having guys being able to play multiple roles, if an injury comes along, some guys will have to fill in and play at a high level,” Pierschbacher said during SEC Media Days last week. “Even for NFL scouts, just showing that you can play more than one position can help you in the league, and yeah, you just have to be able to play more than one position. So, having guys that can play multiple positions will really help us in the long run and create depth along the line.”

Often, change can be useful. This spring, it was dizzying.

Alabama’s offensive line struggled to cope with its new assignments, culminating in a poor A-Day performance that saw the Crimson Tide give up a combined 13 sacks. That led to concerns over whether or not Alabama would be able to provide enough protection for its revamped offense this season. Although, given the Crimson Tide’s talent up front, those worries appear premature.

“I think that’s probably the position group that takes the longest, to be honest,” Pierschbacher said. “A lot of people don’t have patience for it, but it is a long, drawn-out journey. I don’t think there’s really a timetable for it. I just think it depends on how good the experience is on the offensive line and stuff like that.”