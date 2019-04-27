For a second straight year, Alabama’s starting center was selected in the NFL Draft. Ross Pierschbacher is the eighth Crimson Tide player off the board as he was selected by the Washington Redskins with the No. 153 overall pick in the fifth round. Last year, Bradley Bozeman was taken in the sixth round. Ryan Kelly was selected in the first round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016.

Pierschbacher is the third Alabama player selected on Day 3 of the draft Saturday, joining outside linebacker Christian Miller (No. 115 overall, Carolina Panthers) and safety Deionte Thompson (No. 139 overall, Arizona Cardinals). Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall, New York Jets), offensive lineman Jonah Williams (No. 11 overall, Cincinnati Bengals) and running back Josh Jacobs (No. 24 overall, Oakland Raiders) were taken in the first round on Thursday, while tight end Irv Smith Jr. (No. 50 overall, Minnesota Vikings) and running back Damien Harris (No. 87 overall, New England Patriots) were taken on Friday.

Pierschbacher made 57 career starts over his four-year career at Alabama, the most by any positional player in the school’s history. Over that span, he cleared the way for 31 100-yard rushers. After spending his first three seasons at guard, Pierschbacher moved center last year to replace Bozeman. He earned All-American honors while finishing as a finalist for the Rimington Trophy. Pierschbacher was one of four Alabama players voted as permanent team captain by his fellow teammates.

"Ross has been really, really good,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said last season. “He's very confident, a very bright guy, really understands what we need to do up front. I think the players have a lot of confidence in him as the center making the call so it's kind of a natural position for him to be able to be a leader. He certainly has embraced that role and that challenge and I think done a really good job all year long."