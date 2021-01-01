ARLINGTON, Texas — It happened again. By now, Najee Harris’ hurdles are almost a regular occurrence. Although, seeing the Alabama back jump over opposing defenders never seems to get old for the Crimson Tide.

Harris’ latest liftoff occurred during Alabama’s 31-14 victory over Notre Dame in Friday’s Rose Bowl game as the five-star back leaped over Fighting Irish defensive back Nick McCloud during a 53-yard run in the first quarter.

“I don't know why I'm surprised every time he does it because I've been seeing it for three years,” Alabama tight end Miller Forristal said. “You're just like, geez. I play with some really good players and I'm thankful.”

Added receiver DeVonta Smith: “That's what he do on the regular. That's just something that we see normally.”



