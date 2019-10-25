Rocco Underwood , 2021 long snapper from Lake Mary High School in Florida, participated in Alabama's special teams camp during the summer. He returned to Tuscaloosa for his second visit this past weekend. He earned an offer from the University of Alabama during the trip.

"I found out from Coach Banks and Coach Saban," Underwood said when asked about the offer. "They told me they were going to give me an opportunity to play at Alabama.

"I am very grateful about my first scholarship to play at the University of Alabama. I would like to thank Coach Banks and Coach Saban for giving me the opportunity."

The 35-13 win against Tennessee was his first ever experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium. He enjoyed the return trip to Tuscaloosa.

"The game was electric all throughout," he said. "They debuted the LED lights which was absolutely amazing. It was also great because it was a rivalry game which made it that much more intense.

"The coaching staff was very good. It’s not only about football at Alabama; they care about the classroom as well as Coach Saban emphasized. The coaches were friendly and let me right in."

He spoke more on what all stands out about Alabama.

"The atmosphere and the fans during the games is amazing," Underwood said. "The facilities are the best-of-the-best. The coaching staff also really stands out to me."