Keilan Robinson, four-star running back from St. Johns College High School in Washington, D.C., delayed signing with Alabama in December. There have been a little bit of concern when he took an official visit to USC this past weekend. However, he was sold on the Crimson Tide. Robinson signed his letter of intent with Alabama on Wednesday afternoon.

"I know where I can be developed to be the best young man and best football player," Robinson said. "In Tuscaloosa I will be with the best players, best coaches and best of everything so why not?"

"When was I 100-percent sold? Pretty much every day. I weighed my options back-and-forth every day. I woke up yesterday and today and knew where I was going."

Robinson took a final weekend official visit to USC. It was the only official visit he took outside of Alabama. He grew up a fan of the Trojans. USC made a strong push, but he made a sacrifice in the end.

“Every one was saying I was going to USC the last few days," he said. "Last week it was Maryland with Coach Locks. Every one thought I was going there. People thought I was going to Michigan because of Coach Gattis. I don’t pay attention to that.

"Every kid who gets an offer from any program thinks about, 'what if I end p there?' They envision themselves there at that program, in the city, with those coaches. It has been in my mind the last few weeks and even before I committed it’s been on my mind that I could end up at different programs. In the end Alabama won out."

“I have been in contact with USC every since I got the offer in April. I have always been really high on USC. When I was a kid I dreamed about playing out there in California. I love L.A. I've always wanted to live out there.

"When I committed and throughout the season the talks had died down. They started coming after me the last two weeks. I loved it out there. I loved the city, palm trees, weather, the new OC (Graham Harrell), the scheme and all the new things they are bringing out there. I had to sacrifice the palm trees and all that to head down to Alabama to be the best player I can be."

Maryland was in my ear a lot, but I had my mind made up I wouldnt be in this area in college. In the end I stuck with those two (Alabama and USC) and Alabama came out on top again."

The weekly communication with Alabama head coach Nick Saban who sold Robinson on the thought of early playing time in Tuscaloosa helped the Tide hang on to his commitment.

"I talked to Coach Saban yesterday, last week, the week before that, pretty much every week before signing day," Robinson said. "He basically was telling me I can come in and make an immediate impact because they are losing a guy like Josh Jacobs.

"Most of their backs they have are big, downhill, power backs. Bringing in a kid like me that can add an extra element to the running back room down there really helps. He said I can play immediately. That really stuck with me."