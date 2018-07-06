With the commitment of Rivals250 prospect John Metchie , wide receiver is becoming one of Alabama 's stronger positions. The Canadian native now at Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide after strongly considering Penn State and a few others.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

"I decided to pick the Crimson Tide because of the program and it felt like home," Metchie said. "The players on the team are players who have the same mindset and goals as me. It was just a home feel for me.

"Coach Gattis being there played a role but not a huge role," he said. "Obviously, coach Gattis has been recruiting for a long time and it's good to have a coach there that has seen me grow as a player.

"The receivers they've had are some of my favorite receivers and that played a big role," said Metchie. "Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, and guys like that. The history shows they know how to develop those guys and they are who I want to be like."

RIVALS' REACTION…

Metchie brings a level of versatility to the Alabama wide receiver that really helps round out the group. He is a very good route runner that is an asset on short and intermediate routes but he also does a good job of getting down the field, using his long strides to take the top off of defenses. Even if Metchie won't admit it, new Alabama wide receivers coach Josh Gattis had a huge hand in getting Metchie's commitment. The former Penn State wide receivers coach was one of the first coaches to heavily recruit Metchie and he continued that relationship to Alabama, where Metchie seemingly fell in love with everything in Tuscaloosa.