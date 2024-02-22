One of the top two-way prospects in the state of Florida has taken the next step in his recruitment. Vernell Brown III, who amassed more than 40 scholarship offers to date, is down to 11 at this time.

“I’m being realistic with myself,” Brown told Rivals. “I’m narrowing that down and figuring that out, and I’m pretty content with the list that I have.

“I need to focus on a smaller area of schools.”

The Orlando (Fla.) Jones three-phase talent, who most project at wide receiver, went public with Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee and UCF as the new top group in contention.

“We’ll go on spring visits, learn more about these places and narrow it down some more,” he said. “Then eventually committing."