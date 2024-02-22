Rivals250 recruit Vernell Brown III talks top schools, decision timeline
One of the top two-way prospects in the state of Florida has taken the next step in his recruitment. Vernell Brown III, who amassed more than 40 scholarship offers to date, is down to 11 at this time.
“I’m being realistic with myself,” Brown told Rivals. “I’m narrowing that down and figuring that out, and I’m pretty content with the list that I have.
“I need to focus on a smaller area of schools.”
The Orlando (Fla.) Jones three-phase talent, who most project at wide receiver, went public with Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee and UCF as the new top group in contention.
“We’ll go on spring visits, learn more about these places and narrow it down some more,” he said. “Then eventually committing."
*****
*****
Brown plans to his the unofficial visit trail hard, with logistics to be worked out in the coming weeks. Of the top 11, only Louisville, Syracuse and Stanford have yet to host the junior. Alabama hosted him under the Nick Saban staff, but not yet under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.
“Hopefully we visit enough to make officials in June and then the picture is clear enough to make a decision,” he said. “That’s the most ideal time for me, and I be done with the recruiting part of it and just focus on my team for the senior season.
“And just be completely locked in on football.”
Of the upcoming unofficial and eventual official visits, there are still questions to be answered.
“I need to learn more of how they do things and continue to build relationships,” Brown said. “At some places I’m starting new relationships, too. I need to find that place that’s home, that I’m most comfortable with.”