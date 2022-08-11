Rivals250 OL Miles McVay commits to Alabama
East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide Thursday evening in what was a very intense battle. He picked the Tide over Michigan State, Oregon, Jackson State, Texas A&M, and Missouri.
All the teams actively made McVay a priority until the end, especially Oregon, Jackson State, and Michigan State making things interesting.
McVay is recognized as a Rivals150 prospect with tremendous upside, and skill haven played for national power in East St. Louis (a team that consistently produces top talent) and upside due to his 6-7, 335-pound frame.
"This decision wasn't easy, but it was because who wouldn't want to play for Bama. The coaches simply made me a priority, and I felt it was real. Plus, thinking it over with my family, we understand the history of success Alabama has. It was a no-brainer," McVay said.
The decision also brings some calm and relief to what has been a stressful summer for McVay who can focus on finishing out his high school career now in the right way.
"I'm glad to have this knocked out so I can focus on the season and make another deep run. I am excited to be committed, though," he said.
TI's Take on McVay's Commitment:
McVay is big (no pun intended) for a number of reasons. 1) He helps to solidify further an O-line that is looking to re-establish themselves after a sub-par year based on typical standards. 2) It continues Alabama's momentum on the trail, helping to bring the class total to 19 commitments. 3) McVay gives Alabama a player that can be developed over time but has enough skills to create competition.
McVay has a stout frame at 6-7, 336. He carries the weight well, giving up some lateral movement. However, what he gives up in quickness, he makes up for with his intelligence, strength, and championship pedigree. He has helped continue the winning culture of East St. Louis and has played with a number of talented players over the years...Alabama will be no different.
With McVay's commitment, the Crimson Tide continues to climb to the top of the recruiting rankings, with several more players set to come off the board this month. July was busy, but it doesn't look like August plans to slow down anytime soon.