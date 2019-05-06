News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 09:08:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DT Jacobian Guillory breaks down his finalists

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

Jacobian Guillory is down to five. Next up is a commitment.The Rivals250 defensive tackle named a group of finalists comprised of LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M. The plan is for each sc...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}