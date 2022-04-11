 BamaInsider - Rivals250 DL Monteque Rhames takes in Alabama's practice
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-11 11:21:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DL Monteque Rhames takes in Alabama's practice

Monteque Rhames
Monteque Rhames (Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Alabama played host to many big name players over the weekend an Monteque Rhames was one of them. The Rivals250 defensive lineman from Sumter, S.C. made the trip to Tuscaloosa to take in Alabama's spring practice and continue building his relationships with the coaching staff.

*****

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}