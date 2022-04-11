Rivals250 DL Monteque Rhames takes in Alabama's practice
Alabama played host to many big name players over the weekend an Monteque Rhames was one of them. The Rivals250 defensive lineman from Sumter, S.C. made the trip to Tuscaloosa to take in Alabama's spring practice and continue building his relationships with the coaching staff.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news