Rivals250 DL Jaray Bledsoe opens up on recruitment
BREMOND, Texas -- There are not too many prospects like Jaray Bledsoe.Bledsoe, who is a Friday Night Lights star in small-town Bremond right in the heart of Texas, emerged as one of the best interi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news