Rivals250 DL Edric Hill breaks down decision to roll with the Tide

The North Kansas City HS star broke down his decision and said it was a pretty easy one for him.

"Why Alabama? it's simple. I want to be a part of something great,” said Hill. “The people there love football; they love winning, and the players they've been able to produce over the years have been incredible. If you take a moment to look at every player they have in the league, including starters, bench players, and superstars - it's ridiculous. I also feel like they did a great job with my family, keeping things genuine. They won over my family, which was important to me, and honestly, that helped seal the deal," Hill said.

When asked when he knew Alabama was his selection, Hill laughed, answering candidly that he has been committed for some time to the Tide.

"I've probably known for several months, but I let the coaches know about a month ago," Hill said. Funny enough, Miles (McVay) reached out to me to recruit me, but I told him I was coming, and he was excited. I was excited to put it out there. What I saw from other schools didn't top what I saw with Alabama," he said.

"I did my research and looked into their approach. The Coaches have shown that they value me a lot. When I get to Alabama, yes, I'll have to work hard, and things won't always go my way, but they will make me better. The opportunity to play for Saban and be in his business means a great deal to me. I know that they have a plan, and I'm willing to walk it out," Hill said.

Hill had one message for Alabama fans now that he's publicly committed.

"Crimson Tide nation needs to know I'm going to come in and work hard. I plan to compete at a high level; I've made the most of my high school experience and am now given the opportunity to compete at a high level for the most respected team in college football. It just doesn't get any better than that," he said. "I'm coming in to be a dog and be viewed as the Kansas City kid who came in and made an impact. A name to be remembered for where he's from and what he did when given the opportunity. I plan to make the most of it."