Rivals250 defensive back Zavier Mincey is just one of the prospects slated to announce their commitment during the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Miami , Florida , Florida State , and Alabama are the finalists for the Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland standout.

Miami- "I see them trying to bring back 'The U' right now," Mincey said. "They got a lot of great commits. One of them, Zaquan (Patterson), is out here with me. He seems like a cool dude. They got a great coaching staff, a great vibe, and a great energy so it was just a great place."

Florida- "It's not too far from home," he said. "I got my teammate, LJ McCray, there too. Every time I went there, I think I went there the most, I had a good time. I've had a great time with coaches. They were telling me they play guys pretty young, so I have the opportunity to come in and play."

Florida State- "They have great coaches," said Mincey. "Me and coach Surtain have a great relationship. That's also like my family's team. I grew up watching them. My god-dad, Terry Anthony, went in there and played receiver so it's legacy kind of thing."

Alabama- "They're a winning program and they're also known for making DBs like myself," he said. "If I were to go there I feel like I'd be developed the right away. I hung out with Caleb Downs when I was there. He was really cool. Coach T-Rob and I talk a lot. They're expecting to have a few guys maybe enter the transfer portal and all that. Coming in as a young guy, I know nothing would be handed to me. I'd have to go in and work and get better every day."