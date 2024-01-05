Rivals250 DB Zavier Mincey talks finalists ahead of his commitment
Rivals250 defensive back Zavier Mincey is just one of the prospects slated to announce their commitment during the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Miami, Florida, Florida State, and Alabama are the finalists for the Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland standout.
*****
FINAL 2023 TEAM RANKINGS: Comprehensive (overall) ranking | High school/JUCO ranking | Transfer portal ranking
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Miami- "I see them trying to bring back 'The U' right now," Mincey said. "They got a lot of great commits. One of them, Zaquan (Patterson), is out here with me. He seems like a cool dude. They got a great coaching staff, a great vibe, and a great energy so it was just a great place."
Florida- "It's not too far from home," he said. "I got my teammate, LJ McCray, there too. Every time I went there, I think I went there the most, I had a good time. I've had a great time with coaches. They were telling me they play guys pretty young, so I have the opportunity to come in and play."
Florida State- "They have great coaches," said Mincey. "Me and coach Surtain have a great relationship. That's also like my family's team. I grew up watching them. My god-dad, Terry Anthony, went in there and played receiver so it's legacy kind of thing."
Alabama- "They're a winning program and they're also known for making DBs like myself," he said. "If I were to go there I feel like I'd be developed the right away. I hung out with Caleb Downs when I was there. He was really cool. Coach T-Rob and I talk a lot. They're expecting to have a few guys maybe enter the transfer portal and all that. Coming in as a young guy, I know nothing would be handed to me. I'd have to go in and work and get better every day."
Mincey, a standout on the basketball court and in track and field, took official visits to all four of his finalists. Alabama got him on campus in October for an official visit while Florida, Florida State, and Miami hosted him for official visits in June.