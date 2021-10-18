Rivals250 DB Tre'Quon Fegans commits to Alabama

Trequon Fegans, four-star cornerback from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. Fegans recently decommitted from the University of Miami. He is commitment No.17 for Alabama and pushes the Tide's class to No.2 overall the Rivals Team Rankings.

Fegans joins a defensive backs class that also includes Antonio Kite, four-star safety from Anniston High School in Alabama, and Jake Pope, three-star safety from Buford High School in Georgia. He is the second recruit from Thompson High School to commit to Alabama in the 2022 class joining Jeremiah Alexander, the No.1 recruit in the state.

Alabama is still in pursuit of a few other defensive backs in its 2022 class including targets such as Domani Jackson, five-star cornerback from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Denver Harris, five-star cornerback from North Shore High School in Houston and Earl Little Jr., Rivals100 cornerback from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida.

Fegans is recruited by Alabama assistant coaches Freddie Roach and Charles Kelly,

