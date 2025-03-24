Rivals250 Commitment Predictions: Nos. 1-50

Ryder Lyons

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney embarks this week on making a prediction for every player in the Rivals250. He starts today with the top 50 prospects in the 2026 class. YOU DECIDE: What city produces the best high school football talent?

No. 1 - Jackson Cantwell: This race is very close – almost too close to call – but Oregon has the edge right now and it helps that coach Dan Lanning has Missouri roots. Georgia, Michigan and now Miami are battling hard with Missouri lurking. Prediction: Oregon

No. 2 - Faizon Brandon: Alabama and LSU are making this interesting and the Tigers might be the biggest threat but Brandon has given no indication he’s second-guessing his Tennessee commitment yet. Prediction: Tennessee

No. 3 - Ryder Lyons: Things could dramatically change here but if Jared Curtis picks Georgia, then Oregon could be the front-runner for Lyons. If Curtis picks the Ducks, then Michigan is sitting pretty. BYU, Ohio State, USC, Ole Miss and others are involved. Prediction: Oregon

No. 4 - Jared Curtis: The five-star is down to Georgia and Oregon and after visiting both programs in recent days a decision could be closer. Maybe Curtis takes more time but distance to home, his closeness with family and re-engaging with the Bulldogs are good signs. Prediction: Georgia

No. 5 - Immanuel Iheanacho: Maryland, Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State and LSU are the five standouts in Iheanacho’s recruitment. With official visits coming up, the Terrapins are the program to beat. If he commits, can they keep him until signing day? Prediction: Maryland

No. 6 - Keisean Henderson: Henderson has been committed to Houston since May and despite the Cougars’ massive offensive struggles this season and a push from elite programs nationally, the Spring (Texas) Legacy standout has stuck – so far. Prediction: Houston

No. 7 - Cederian Morgan: Alabama and Auburn are battling it out for the nation’s No. 1 receiver out of Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell and the Tigers have the edge. A new offer from LSU could be interesting but this feels like a two-team race. Prediction: Auburn

No. 8 - Richard Wesley: The five-star defensive end who reclassified from the 2027 class has talked highly of Oregon and USC throughout his recruitment. Now Texas is a very serious player in his recruitment as well and should be heavily considered. But the Ducks have been around for so long and close so well in California. Prediction: Oregon

No. 9 - Anthony Jones: Alabama is the program to beat for the Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s edge rusher although Auburn will be there until the end with Georgia, LSU and others. But the Crimson Tide have led for a while and things haven’t changed that much yet. Prediction: Alabama

No. 10 - Tristen Keys: The five-star receiver just committed to LSU and he fits the mold of other elite receivers who have come through Baton Rouge. Tennessee was the biggest threat but Keys always had a thing for the Tigers as well. Prediction: LSU

No. 11 - Brandon Arrington: Alabama, Penn State, Georgia, Oregon, USC and Texas A&M make up Arrington’s top six but it’s the last three that have the biggest edge. An argument could be made in all, but there is heavy interest in the Aggies. Prediction: Texas A&M

No. 12 - Felix Ojo: Early on, it was Ole Miss and Michigan as standouts. Now Texas leads the way for the Mansfield, Texas, standout with Ohio State hanging in there as well. Getting him away from home will be tough. Prediction: Texas

No. 13 - Derrek Cooper: Auburn, Georgia (where he was committed for a cup of coffee earlier in his recruitment) and Miami are among the top teams. The Hurricanes lead for the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout and that will be tough to change. Prediction: Miami

No. 14 - Blaine Bradford: He’s from Baton Rouge, his brother just signed with LSU and the Tigers have always been a front-runner. Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Oregon and others are involved but it would be a shocker if he ends up anywhere else. Prediction: LSU

No. 15 - Elbert Hill: Alabama and USC visits have impressed him and then Penn State and Michigan are involved. But it would be a shocker if the Akron (Ohio) Hoban five-star cornerback ends up anywhere outside Columbus. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 16 - Jireh Edwards: Things are still fluid in Edwards’ recruitment – and he just had a good visit to Alabama – with Auburn and others involved. Texas A&M is the team to beat and he was just back in College Station over the weekend again. Prediction: Texas A&M

No. 17 - Ethan “Boobie” Feaster: After a visit to Baton Rouge that went great, LSU is “as of now” the team to beat with Texas A&M, Alabama, Miami, Oregon, USC and others involved. Playing in warm weather is a consideration as the Aggies look like the biggest threat to LSU right now. Prediction: LSU

No. 18 - Tyler Atkinson: Oregon blew him away. Ohio State put together a great visit. Clemson is definitely intriguing him after going there. But are we going to bet against Georgia and all its effort for the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson five-star? No. Prediction: Georgia

No. 19 - Chris Henry Jr.: There is a decent chance Henry flips to Oregon as the Ducks have made him a huge priority but Henry committed to Ohio State early and now position coach Brian Hartline is now the offensive coordinator. There are reasons to believe Henry stays out West but the Buckeyes have done amazing things with receivers. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 20 - Brady Smigiel: After backing off his pledge to Florida State, Smigiel now has Washington, UCLA, Michigan and South Carolina as the four front-runners. The Huskies could be way ahead of the other three. Prediction: Washington

Kendre' Harrison

No. 21 - Havon Finney Jr.: A reclassification from the 2027 class, LSU and USC have emerged as the two front-runners in his recruitment. This one is too close to call but there has been a major draw to the Tigers for a long time. Prediction: LSU

No. 22 - Kendre' Harrison: The five-star tight end has been committed to Oregon since November and despite some skepticism that Harrison will end up going that far, he’s only reinforced his pledge to the Ducks. North Carolina and others won’t stop trying to flip him. Prediction: Oregon

No. 23 - Aiden Harris: South Carolina, Auburn and Oregon are involved and North Carolina has tried to make Harris a priority but Ohio State has been - and continues to be - the leader for the Matthews (N.C.) Weddington defensive end. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 24 - Lamar Brown: LSU and Texas A&M are going to battle it out until the end for Brown, who could legitimately play offensive or defensive line in college and beyond. But is the Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab standout going to turn down the Tigers? Unlikely. Prediction: LSU

No. 25 - Richard Anderson: Ole Miss and Texas were somewhat involved but LSU was always the standout for the New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star defensive tackle. It would be a shocker not to see him in this recruiting class. Prediction: LSU

No. 26 - Deuce Geralds: Over the last few months, it has been hard to pin down which program really stands out most for Geralds as he’s an Ole Miss legacy but Ohio State has moved to the top of the list with Miami, Oklahoma and many others taking the shot. The Buckeyes do have the edge right now though. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 27 - Kevin Brown: If there is anyone in this recruiting class who’s no-nonsense and doesn’t seek out the drama of the recruiting process it would be Brown, who committed to Penn State over the summer and the Harrisburg, Pa., standout has given no indication of any other visits. Prediction: Penn State

No. 28 - Zion Elee: Maryland pulled off a huge recruiting win in December when the Terrapins landed the high four-star edge rusher from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances over Oregon and many others. There are some who are skeptical that Elee signs there but Elee has only reinforced his commitment to the home-state program. Prediction: Maryland

No. 29 - Mark Bowman: USC has made this recruitment really interesting and Texas is definitely still hanging around for many reasons but Georgia has been so far out in front for a long time it’s still going to be tough to beat the Bulldogs. If any team can, the Trojans might compel him enough to stay home. Prediction: Georgia

No. 30 - Landon Duckworth: There is still significant fluidity in Duckworth’s recruitment but after meeting with coach Lane Kiffin and that staff, things just felt different. Florida State will be appealing because Duckworth likes new OC Gus Malzahn and others are high on the list but watch the Rebels here. Prediction: Ole Miss

No. 31 - Kaiden Prothro: The word is even if Georgia lands Bowman and keeps four-star Lincoln Keyes that Prothro is still a major target because he could be used all over the field and even as a big receiver. Texas, Alabama, Auburn and Florida are there but Georgia will be tough. Prediction: Georgia

No. 32 - Tyreek King: He’s from Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic, he loves the Tennessee offense and what the coaches told him and he’s already committed. It would be a big surprise to see King back off his pledge. Prediction: Tennessee

No. 33 - Jonas Williams: The four-star quarterback (who could be in the conversation for a five-star ranking after this offseason) has already flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC. The Trojans took him over Ryder Lyons, who still has the Trojans on his list. A move anywhere else would be a stunner. Prediction: USC

No. 34 - Aiden Hall: Almost all the best players in Louisiana stay and play at LSU. The four-star safety from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr committed to the Tigers in August. He’s not going anywhere. Prediction: LSU

No. 35 - Ezavier Crowell: A battle between Alabama and Auburn has been brewing. Texas has re-entered the picture and is a serious contender and after a recent trip to Florida, the Gators have moved up. But the Crimson Tide have led here for a long time. Prediction: Alabama

No. 36 - KJ Edwards: There has been some chatter that Texas A&M is making a move for the Carthage, Texas four-star running back and joining up with Jonathan Hatton Jr. could be intriguing. But Texas has been and will be the team to beat. Prediction: Texas

No. 37 - John Turntine II: Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee are the three official visits for Turntine, who has some other programs on the list but those are outliers right now. The Longhorns are considered the far-and-away leader. Prediction: Texas

No. 38 - Darius Gray: Relationships are a huge part of Gray’s recruitment and while South Carolina and LSU aren’t a top two, the Gamecocks and the Tigers are definitely standing out. Maybe Carolina a little more since Gray loves coach Shane Beamer and position coach Lonnie Teasley. Prediction: South Carolina

No. 39 - Vance Spafford: There are a lot of programs making a run at the Georgia commit including USC, and that’s the one to watch, along with Ole Miss, Missouri and many others. But the Bulldogs locked Spafford up early and it should stay that way. Prediction: Georgia

No. 40 - Savion Hiter: Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee are the top four for Hiter but his relationship with Wolverines position coach Tony Alford is a major selling point. This one is close but Michigan has the edge. Prediction: Michigan

Vance Spafford

No. 41 - Kayden Dixon-Wyatt: Ohio State, Texas and Georgia can never be counted out of a recruitment but Oregon has the edge for Dixon-Wyatt and the Ducks could be separating themselves. Prediction: Oregon

No. 42 - Pierre Dean: Dean does not say much about his recruitment but Georgia has been in really good shape, North Carolina will be one to watch with Bill Belichick there now, South Carolina should be watched and maybe Ohio State because of his relationship with old Virginia Tech OL coach Tyler Bowen. Prediction: Georgia

No. 43 - Aaron Gregory: Other visits are expected to happen in the SEC since programs are not giving up on the four-star receiver but he said at the Navy All-American Bowl it would be very difficult to flip him. Prediction: Texas A&M

No. 44 - Brandon Lockhart: Months ago, it sure seemed like Oregon was close to flipping Lockhart and then Georgia and others were involved. But USC re-engaged and Lockhart seems more locked in than ever with the Trojans. Prediction: USC

No. 45 - Samari Matthews: South Carolina, Clemson, Florida State and Texas are the four frontrunners for Matthews and an argument could be made for all four programs. But the Gamecocks and the Seminoles might have a slight edge right now. Prediction: South Carolina

No. 46 - CJ Sadler: At a recent workout in California, Sadler had a very long list of top programs around the country. Michigan was right at the front, though, and with the Wolverines getting five-star QB Bryce Underwood that means skill players will follow. Prediction: Michigan

No. 47 - Jorden Edmonds: It was expected that Edmonds would already be committed but he’s taking more time as Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee among others are involved. It probably won’t change anything, though, as the Crimson Tide are still the front-runners. Prediction: Alabama

No. 48 - Jordan Clay: Texas and Baylor have been among the frontrunners for the San Antonio (Texas) Madison standout especially with great relationships at both schools but the Bears look to be the front-runner especially if Texas is slowing down on him a little bit. With other receivers coming off the board, maybe Texas circles back if Clay isn't already off the board. Prediction: Baylor

No. 49 - Davian Groce: There are others involved and Tennessee will be an interesting one to watch but this could break down to a battle between Oklahoma and Texas A&M down the stretch for Groce, who plays running back in high school but should play receiver in college. Prediction: Oklahoma