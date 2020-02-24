News More News
Rivals100 WR Hilton recaps visit with Saban

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Before 2021 four-star receiver Chris Hilton sat down to talk with Alabama coach Nick Saban during his junior day visit, he expected to hear all about the championships and other accolades the Crimson Tide has racked up during recent years.

Chris Hilton is a Rivals.com Four-star out of Louisiana | Rivals.com
“We weren’t talking about football like you would think he would,” Hilton said. “He would talk about life after football and how important that is to him.”

So Hilton, the No. 10 receiver and No. 54 overall prospect in the 2021 class, told Saban about his interest in becoming a physical therapist after his playing career ends. Hilton said he’d like to work with his athletes so he can remain in the sports atmosphere.

