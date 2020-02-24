Rivals100 WR Hilton recaps visit with Saban
Before 2021 four-star receiver Chris Hilton sat down to talk with Alabama coach Nick Saban during his junior day visit, he expected to hear all about the championships and other accolades the Crimson Tide has racked up during recent years.
“We weren’t talking about football like you would think he would,” Hilton said. “He would talk about life after football and how important that is to him.”
So Hilton, the No. 10 receiver and No. 54 overall prospect in the 2021 class, told Saban about his interest in becoming a physical therapist after his playing career ends. Hilton said he’d like to work with his athletes so he can remain in the sports atmosphere.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news