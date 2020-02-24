“We weren’t talking about football like you would think he would,” Hilton said. “He would talk about life after football and how important that is to him.”

So Hilton, the No. 10 receiver and No. 54 overall prospect in the 2021 class, told Saban about his interest in becoming a physical therapist after his playing career ends. Hilton said he’d like to work with his athletes so he can remain in the sports atmosphere.