Rivals100 WR Debron Gatling talks Tuesday visit with the Tide

Debron Gatling, 2024 Rivals100 wide receiver from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, took his second trip of 2022 to Alabama on Tuesday. Gatling also visited Alabama in January for the Tide’s Junior Day. He returned with his mom to watch practice and spend more time with the coaching staff.

"The visit went good," Gatling said. "I loved it. I toured, sat in on some meetings and watched practice. My mom went with me. She loved it.

"I thought practice was good. The receivers were doing their thing; getting open and making some nice grabs. JoJo Earle and No. 11(Traeshon Holden)."

Gatling spoke with several coaches during his visit including Nick Saban, Holmon Wiggins and Travaris Robinson (area recruiter). Alabama has yet to offer, but UA is eager to see him again in camp in a few months.

"Coach Saban said he's really interested in me," Gatling said. "He wants to see me this spring and wants me to come back to camp in June. I plan on coming back for camp. They are recruiting me as a receiver.

"I was excited to get a chance to see how Coach Wiggins teaches and coaches. He really understands the game of football. I learned a lot while I was there. I think he's a great coach. Probably one of the best wide receiver coaches in college football."

The Detroit native (moved to Georgia at age nine) has high interest in the Crimson Tide. He hopes to continue to impress the Alabama coaches and earn an offer from Coach Saban this summer. He has more than 20 offers before his junior season.

"The best part of the visit was probably sitting in the meeting with the wide receiver corp," Gatling said. 'It was good seeing how they do stuff and just watching film. What I like about Alabama is their coaching staff. I love their staff."

Gatling recorded 37 receptions for 659 and 11 touchdowns during the 2021 season.

Watch sophomore season highlights!