Rivals100 WR Debron Gatling receives dream offer from Alabama

Debron Gatling, 2024 Rivals100 wide receiver from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, reeled in more than 40 scholarship offers prior to the summer camp season. He camped at most of the schools who had previously offered including Florida, LSU, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Gatling attended Alabama's camp on June 4. He camped in Tuscaloosa last summer and also attended Junior Day earlier this year. Alabama decided to wait until June 21, 2022 to offer the Peach State product.

Alabama cornerbacks coach, Travaris Robinson, is the area recruiter for Gatling. The Tide coach spoke to the highly-touted receiver along with his mother on Tuesday evening. Gatling revealed the news about his offer Wednesday morning.

"I am very excited," Gatling said about the offer from Alabama. "It's Bama, and it's my dream school. Coach Robinson said they were in a recruiting meeting, talking about me yesterday. He said I have phenomenal ball skills, I know how to get up the field with the ball in my hands and they like my route running ability.

"I may be going back (to Alabama) at the end of July. My mom was excited for me. She knew I have been waiting on that offer. All my cousins and family members called me. They were all happy. I was a big (Alabama) fan growing up."

Gatling said he had a really good time at Alabama's camp earlier this month and received positive feedback from wide receivers coach, Holmon Wiggins. The connection with the coaches has increased his interest interest in the Tide.

"What stands out to me is the relationship I have with Coach T-Rob and Coach Wiggins," he said. "I also like how they produce a first round receiver almost every year. I like the offense as well. They know how to put the ball in their playmakers hands."

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound athlete clocked a 4.54 40-yard dash at Ohio State's camp this month. He plans to release a top 12 (from his 40+ offers) on July 13. Alabama would have likely made the cut regardless, but will comfortably make the list in the next few weeks.

Gatling recorded 36 receptions for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2021 season. Sophomore season highlights!