Agiye Hall , Rivals100 wide receiver from Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Florida (just outside of Tampa), announced his commitment on Saturday to the University of Alabama. Hall is the third commitment in the Crimson Tide's 2021 recruiting class.

Hall is considered one of the nation's top overall prospects. He trimmed his list of favorites last month to Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson and LSU. Many also considered Georgia a strong contender in his recruitment. He originally scheduled to announce his decision on August 14, but decided to move his commitment to this weekend. The highly-talented prospect announced via Instagram on Saturday evening.

Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy, who covers the state of Florida, considered Alabama the top contender to land Hall's signature prior to the announcement.



"The Tide has just two commitments in the 2021 class and could use both the big headline and the person. It seems as though Hall is a take for Nick Saban, and it’s easy to see why. The long, explosive wideout has the upside of a five-star prospect if he stays focused and develops. Hall has long been high on Alabama and has had it near the top of his list for months."

Hall recently committed to play in the 2021 Under Armour All-America game in Orlando. He has hauled in 20 touchdowns and more than 1,500 yards receiving in the last two years at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida. He transferred to IMG Academy earlier this year, but now attending Bloomingdale.

Hall was recruited by Alabama assistant coach, Jeff Banks. Wide receiver is a key position of need for Alabama in 2021 after losing future first rounders Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs. DeVonta Smith will enter his senior season this fall, and Jaylen Waddle is also projected to depart early for the NFL after his junior season.