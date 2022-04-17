Rivals100 WR Bredell Richardson has surreal talk with Nick Saban

Bredell Richardson, 2024 Rivals100 wide receiver from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, spent three days at Alabama this weekend. He received an offer from the University of Alabama earlier this year. He had a very eye-opening visit he thoroughly enjoyed with his mom and brother.

"The visit was great," Richardson said. "I love everything Alabama has to offer. The facilities were amazing and great. The people there are great. The campus is beautiful."

Richardson spent time with the majority of the Alabama coaching staff including Nick Saban, Bill O'Brien and Holmon Wiggins. The best part of his visit was the opportunity to spend time with Coach Saban.

"It was crazy and surreal," he said of the talk with Coach Saban. "When we had our meeting with my family he (Saban) had a handwritten paper about all the things he was impressed by when watching my film and how he’s impressed I’m a sophomore doing what I’m doing.

"It was a feeling I can’t explain; to know you're in the view of the greatest college football coach, possibly one of the greatest coaches of all time no matter the sport is unbelievable.

"To know that he wants you to be apart of what they're doing and come win championships is an amazing feeling. From the stuff he was telling me about myself that he likes off a paper he had written about me and how impressed he was by my age was eye-opening."

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete said he enjoyed watching the players compete in the spring game despite the wet conditions. He was just excited being around the Alabama football program in general for a few days. He hopes to make several additional trips to Tuscaloosa in the future.

"I’ve dreamed about playing at Bama since I can remember," Richardson said. "Their messages was this is where you come to be great, but not just a great football player, but a great man.

"This is the best it gets. There is nothing better than being at Bama. This where you come if you wanna be great and that was showed from when Coach Saban and Coach Wiggins were talking to me."

Richardson said he wants to enjoy the recruiting process and in no rush to make a decision or release favorites. He said Alabama is definitely one of his top schools.

"The production and just the work," he said on what stands out with the Crimson Tide. "I love to work. I love football. I love to work to be great. That’s what Bama is.

"You work hard you're almost promised a ring before you go to the league. That’s where you go to be great. Their production at receiver; you don’t even have to talk about. Just watch the draft and you will see. They have the most guys in the NFL, too."

