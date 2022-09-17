Muhammad was seen sporting Texas gloves last night. In a post-game interview with TideIllustrated, he made it clear that his recruitment could get interesting. After helping lead his team to their first win of the season, he walked us through what he's looking for in programs, and ultimately how he could see Alabama and Texas A&M making a push.

South Oak Cliff HS (Tex.) DB Malik Muhammad committed to the University of Texas this summer. In recent weeks, there have been rumors that both Alabama and Texas A&M had made headway in his recruitment.

"Both Alabama and Texas A&M have my attention. For me, I pay close attention to what happens up front (the front seven). The way I look at it, if they are doing their job, it makes my life easier," Muhammad said. "I went to the Texas game last week, and their defense stood out. Both teams seemed like they were playing with passion, and from what I could tell, they love football. The offenses didn't set the world on fire in terms of success, but you can tell both offenses have potential. I was looking at both teams, but I'd say Texas looks like they could be back, " he said.

Muhammad remains consistent about his status with Texas but mentioned a few Alabama relationships that are making things interesting.

"Alabama has always been in the conversation. They hit me up every day (me and my pops), making sure that I know I'm wanted by checking in. Each school is trying their best to get me, and they've made it clear they won't stop recruiting me until the end," Muhammad said. "Their pitch has been to come to be a part of something special. They have a great defense that will help me showcase my talents. Plus, Coach Saban and T-Rob are some of the best coaches in the world in terms of my position. So to have them wanting me is something special, " he said.

In terms of how Muhammad sees things playing out, he will take things one week at a time.

"Each team has a great game plan and vision for how I fit. For now, I'll play things out week by week to gauge the status of each team," Muhammad said. "I don't have anything official, visit-wise set, but I plan to take officials to Alabama and Texas A&M this fall. For now, we wait and see, " he said. Muhammad had a standout evening allowing two catches on the night for less than 40 yards. He is considered a Rivals100 prospect who helped lead South Oak Cliff to a state championship last season after transferring from IMG.

Muhammad hopes to help lead SOC back to the state to repeat as champions, but for now, he has some of his focus on where he will play ball on the next level. As things stand right now, we will keep an eye on Muhammad as he continues to have conversations with the Tide staff, but until he takes his OV, things remain positive for Texas.