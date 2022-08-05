2024 Rockledge HS (FL) Under-Armour All-American DB Jaylen Heyward has seen his recruitment go through a lot of twists and turns but feels things are starting to settle down a bit.

He picked up the Alabama offer after a spring where he ran a 10.68 and received numerous offers from teams across the nation as another rangy DB from Florida who can also be physical. We caught up with Heyward, who is currently listed as the 86th player nationally and has 40 offers to match his rankings, to discuss where his recruitment stands. As he recently tried his list down to a Top 12, including Miami, Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, UCF, Florida, and Tennesee.



