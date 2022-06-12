Rivals100 OL Wilkin Forby goes in-depth on Alabama official visit

Wilkin Formby, Rivals100 offensive tackle from Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, took an official visit this weekend to the University of Alabama. It is his third of five official visits allowed by the NCAA. He has also taken official visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma. He will visit LSU and Tennessee the next two weekends before he announces a college decision (likely sometime in July).

"The visit was good," Formby said. "It was good to be with the staff for an extended period of time. It was fun seeing some of the other recruits and meeting some of the guys I didn't know.

"It was also good talking ball with the staff and talking ball with Coach Wolford. One thing they need is tackles.They want guys with length. The possibility of playing early at a program like that stands out to me."

Formby spent a lot of time with the Tide's new offensive line coach, Eric Wolford. The two have known each other for a while after Coach Wolford offered him a year ago at Kentucky.

He has developed a strong connection with Coach Wolford, and it is a major reason for the high interest in Alabama. Formby also talked about his conversation with Alabama head coach, Nick Saban.

"The coach that he (Coach Wolford) is was the main reason I was interested in Kentucky," he said. "The moment he came to Alabama it made me more interested than I was. He's a great dude and great coach. He loves to joke around. He's also serious and passionate about the game. He is going to push you really hard.

"Coach Saban really emphasized their need for tackles. He is looking for length upfront. He talked about how they will have some guys leaving soon, and they don't have much depth at tackle. We were just catching up and talked about anything you can image. It was good just getting to know him more."

Formby was hosted by Alabama center, Seth McLaughlin. He said it was good to hear the differences between Coach Wolford and the Tide's previous offensive line coach, Doug Marrone, from a current player.

Another highlight of the visit was spending time with other recruits who were visiting this weekend, and the extended amount time spent with the coaching staff. Formby also enjoyed meeting Mrs. Terry (Terry Saban) for the first time.

"What stands out to me about Alabama is really just the basic stuff," Formby said. "It's a great program with a really good history. They have a great coaching staff there."

A decision is expected before the start of Formby's senior season. He will take the final two visits this month with hopes of a decision happening in July.

"I don't necessarily have a leader right now," he said. "I want to take these last two visits and compare all five. I am looking for a place I can develop; where I feel comfortable developing. I want to be around a great staff who can hep develop me both on-and-off the field.”