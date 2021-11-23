Rivals100 linebacker collects offer from Nick Saban

Tausili Akana, 2023 Rivals100 outside linebacker from Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah, traveled to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for his first visit to the University of Alabama. It was a trip he will remember for a long time after meeting with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and receiving an offer from the defending national champions.

""It was my first time in Title Town," Akana told BamaInsider. "I visited the campus on Friday and watched the game on Saturday. I plan on returning in the spring.

"I loved the facilities, coaching staff, history, and of course the game atmosphere was amazing. I really enjoyed my trip to Tuscaloosa. I also got to meet up with Henry To'oto'o and Cameraon Latu. The fans were awesome."

Akana and his father met with Coach Saban in his office where the seven-time national championship head coach extended the scholarship offer. Akana plays on both sides of the ball as an outside linebacker, defensive end and tight end. Alabama sees him likely as an edge rusher in its defense.

"Coach Saban got to see my film, and he talked with me about my strengths and weaknesses," he said. "He loves my motor, skills and feel for the game. He liked my athleticism, length, body control and physicality.

"He also wants me to get stronger. He talked about being a great human being off-the-field (classroom and community). He’s looking forward to having me back in the spring so they can spend time and work with me.

"He wanted me to watch No. 31 (Will Anderson) and No. 15 (Dallas Turner). They were awesome. I loved how they played. They were physical and disruptive all game long. Those two players are studs."

The No. 2 ranked player in Utah will continue receiving heavy attention from Alabama. He is recruited by Alabama assistant coach Drew Svoboda. He spoke with Coach Svoboda, Alabama outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri, and defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

"They were awesome," Akana said. "They all gave me some pointers and encouragement. I got to meet up with them after the game. It was great to talk with them.

"I really liked my visit. Alabama is a contender. I am currently narrowing down the schools I am interested in. I will know who they will be soon."

