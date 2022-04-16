Rivals100 linebacker and Florida legacy has another great visit to Alabama

Alabama fans likely remember the name Earnest Graham very well. Graham was named Mr. Football in 1997 before a sensational career as a running back for the Florida Gators. His son, Myles, is now one of the top football recruits in the 2024 class. Graham has received more than 30 scholarship offers including one from Alabama (January 22).

Graham stars on both sides of the ball, but unlike his dad, schools are recruiting him to play on the defensive side of the ball. He traveled with his father to Tuscaloosa on Thursday to watch practice. It was his third overall visit to Alabama.

"It was great," Graham said of the visit. "It’s always a good time in Tuscaloosa. I just watched practice, talked to Coach Saban and the coaching staff. I also went in the team meetings.

"The team was looking sharp. Everyone was communicating and on point. I watched Will Anderson, of course, but also watched Henry To'oto'o.”

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound athlete spoke with Nick Saban and Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

"'We talked about NIL, how I would fit in the program and how I have been progressing over the years. Coach Saban loves his players, and he's the best to ever do it," he said of his conversation with the seven-time national champion head coach. "I also talked to Coach Golding. We just talked about the system and where I would fit."

Alabama is recruiting Graham to play inside linebacker. He recorded 130 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight pass break-ups and an interception in 10 games as a sophomore at Evangelical Christian in Fort Myles, Florida.

"I like everything about Alabama especially the dominant winning culture because I like to win," he stated. Graham also rushed for 595 yards with five touchdowns, had 11 receptions for 241 yards with three touchdowns and also completed 11-of-14 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

The No. 24 overall player in the Rivals100 moved to Georgia after his sophomore season where he now attends Woodward Academy in College Park. He expects to return to Tuscaloosa where he will continue hearing from Coach Saban, Coach Golding and the other members of the coaching staff including running backs coach Robert Gillespie who once shared the backfield with his father.

Watch sophomore season highlights!