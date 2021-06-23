Rivals100 LB puts in work with Pete Golding

Drayk Bowen, the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class from Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana, continued his summer tour. He participated in Alabama's camp on Wednesday and spent the day with Alabama defensive coordinator, Pete Golding.

"The camp was good," Bowen said. "I enjoyed being coached by Coach Golding and talking more with Coach O'Brien (area recruiter). The tour was also really cool getting to see the facilities.

"They put me at inside today. I usually play outside, but I have had some conversations with the coaches about both. I felt like I looked good and tested well. I played outside a lot for school, so they (Alabama) hope to see more some at inside."

Bowen did not receive an offer from Alabama during the visit, but the Tide coaching staff will continue to watch him this fall. He measured 6-foot-2, 206-pounds and clocked a 4.62 40-yard dash on Wednesday. Bowen said his playing weight is usually 215-pounds. However, he recently shed a few pounds after his wisdom teeth were removed and playing baseball.

Baseball is an important factor in his future decision He plans to play both sports at the next level. Schools offered include Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and many more.

Bowen did not get a chance to tour the baseball facilities during his short trip, but said he saw them from a distance. He has also talked with Alabama baseball assistant coach Matt Reida a few times in the past including a conversation on his way to Tuscaloosa.

The Indiana native enjoyed seeing all aspects of the Crimson TIde's football program. He also enjoyed a great burger at the Avenue Pub in downtown Tuscaloosa. The conversations with Coach O'Brien and Coach Golding were also a big highlight of his visit.

"They were awesome," he said of the Tide's facilities. "It's Alabama. I knew going in it was probably going to be something you don't see every day. I love the weather, and the campus was really cool. What I liked most was getting to see all the football things and meet with the coaches face-to-face; it’s what I came for."