Linebacker Aaron Willis isn’t one to seek out the spotlight. The Rivals100 prospect out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances usually likes to take care of his business quietly but the pandemic and recruiting dead period has given his some time to think about his recruitment and narrow his focus. Willis just released a top seven of Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas. He explained why each school made the cut and what his plans are moving forward.