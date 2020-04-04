News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-04 15:02:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 LB Aaron Willis talks top 7 & decision timeline

Aaron Willis
Aaron Willis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Linebacker Aaron Willis isn’t one to seek out the spotlight. The Rivals100 prospect out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances usually likes to take care of his business quietly but the pandemic and recruiting dead period has given his some time to think about his recruitment and narrow his focus. Willis just released a top seven of Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas. He explained why each school made the cut and what his plans are moving forward.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

