"I was asked to come to coach Saban's office. We spoke about football and how all the coaches loved my film and my performance at camp this summer. We also talked about life and keeping my feet under me always," he said. "After that, coach Saban said that he was offering me a scholarship to play for Alabama."

For Grady, the Alabama offer was a big one. On top of being one of the top programs in the country, there's also the family ties to the school as well. A return visit is a strong possibility.

"My uncle was super excited because he's an Alabama fan; everyone was really excited," said Grady. "It was unreal to me, because I put a lot of work in this off-season, and it's starting to pay off. This means a lot to me; I really enjoyed my visit to Alabama. I'm thankful for this moment. I plan on getting back up to Tuscaloosa at some point later this season. I'll definitely be back."