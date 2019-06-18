CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

McKinnley Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The 2019 Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas is right around the corner and it will once again bring many of the top prospects in the country together inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Of course, when talking elite prospects, Alabama is a school in the mix for many. We take a look at five reasons why Crimson Tide fans should pay close attention to the Five-Star Challenge from June 24 through June 26. MORE: Clemson storylines | Auburn storylines | Florida storylines | Georgia storylines | About the Five-Star Challenge

1. Will a committed QB visit Tuscaloosa?

Alabama is still searching for its quarterback in 2020. Two of their top targets will be competing at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, but both are committed. Alabama continues to recruit Bryce Young and Jack Miller. Miller is committed to Ohio State and Young to USC. Neither have cut Alabama off yet, but the one that seems more likely to visit Tuscaloosa at this time is Young. What will he say about the Crimson Tide when he gets to Atlanta? Could Miller surprise us and say he will visit Alabama? This is something we will be watching closely.

2. Will someone show up in Alabama gear?

McKinnley Jackson created a buzz last year when he showed up at check-in in Alabama gear. That was after he arrived at the Rivals 3 Stripe camp presented by adidas in Mobile (Ala.) a few months prior in Alabama gear. Since then, the buzz around Alabama has not been as strong, but he is still a major Crimson Tide target. Jackson does not say much, but in-state school Ole Miss has been the school talked about a lot recently. Does Alabama have some momentum behind the scenes? Maybe that will be answered in Atlanta.

3. Is former Gator trending toward Tide?

Joel Williams was committed to Florida just a few days ago, but now he is back on the market, and he could be leaning toward Alabama. Could Williams even arrive at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge as a Crimson Tide commit? Williams was in Tuscaloosa not too long ago, and there is some real buzz around him and Alabama. LSU could be the big competitor now, and as of today Williams plans to take some time, but anything is possible with him and his recruitment. He could be committed entering Mercedes-Benz Stadium or he could just decide to announce his decision there.

4. Saban wants more in Georgia

Out of Alabama’s 19 commitments in the 2020 class, only three are from Georgia. Nick Saban has Javon Baker, Brian Branch and Seth McLaughlin committed, but he wants more. Baker will be there competing, and he will likely be doing some recruiting, too. Two top Alabama targets from Georgia will be competing in five-star tight end Arik Gilbert and four-star linebacker Phillip Webb. Gilbert is taking his official visit to Alabama this weekend and Webb was there just over a week ago. Neither recruit says too much about their recruitment, but Alabama is believed to be in the top group for each elite talent.

5. All eyes on No. 1 RB Zachary Evans