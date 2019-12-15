Rivals100 DT spends quality time with Turner, UF players on official visit
Although Florida has welcomed Rivals100 DT Timothy Smith on campus on multiple occasions this year, this past weekend was arguably its most important time hosting him.
The Alabama Crimson Tide commit ventured up to the University of Florida once again, and got an up-close looking at the program during his official visit.
OFFER: $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear + 25% off a new annual subscription using promo code "Nike"
Smith, who checks in as the fifth-ranked DT on Rivals, was all smiles following his two-day stay in Gainesville.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news