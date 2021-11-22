Rivals100 DL Christen Miller details first visit with Alabama

Christen Miller, Rivals100 defensive tackle from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, received an offer from Alabama earlier this month. Alabama has entered the mix as a serious contender in his recruitment after visiting Tuscaloosa.

"It was my very first time going over there," Miller said. "It was a real smooth visit. I couldn't have asked for anything else. It was very straightforward. It was a real visit. Nothing flashy.

"The visit was as real as it gets. I was watching (Phil) Mathis and Will (Anderson). I loved watching those outside linebackers play, Will Anderson and Dallas Turner. Their motors never stopped. Mathis holds his weight well on the inside. I was really impressed.

"The game was crazy. It was a good atmosphere. I loved it. The atmosphere was crazy. The fans love for Alabama is crazy. They love their traditions. I love how they stick with their traditions. Half of my teammates went with me to the game. We all had a lot of fun."

Miller spoke briefly to Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the game. He also talked to Alabama assistant coaches Freddie Roach and Robert Gillespie.

"Good things come to those who wait," he said regarding Alabama's late offer. "I shook Coach Saban's hand and talked to him a little bit. I mainly talked to Coach Roach and Coach Gilliespie. They were just cracking jokes and having a good time. They talked about football, life and how I can come in and make a lot of plays."

The 6-foot-5, 292-pound lineman plans to return to Tuscaloosa for an official visit prior to announcing his decision on January 8 at the All-American Bowl.

"What's next is we are just going to go from here and see what happens," Miller said. "We will see where the road leads me. I have taken officials to USC and Ohio State. The schools that are still in it are Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. They are cracking heads with each other. I don't have a leader in the group yet.

"What I like about Alabama is just how it's a business over there, but at the same time they are going to show a lot of love. You can go there, handle your business and go to the league. You are guaranteed to go to the league at Bama. T-Ferg (Alabama freshman offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson) is my guy. He's been trying to recruit me and get me over there."

Miller talked about the factors leading to his decision and how he sees himself fitting in at the next level.

"It will come down to wherever God likes, what my parents like and what's good for us," he said. "Whatever is good for me and best for my future. I am going to go somewhere that is best for me.

"I am 292-pounds right now, but even when I was 300-pounds you couldn't really tell. I am so lean and athletic. I can play defensive end and get off the ball. I can pass rush, stop the run and take on double team. You never know where I may end up because of how athletic I am."

Cedar Grove will play in the third round of the state playoffs on Friday against Crisp County.