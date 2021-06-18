 Rivals100 DE high on Alabama
Rivals100 DE Quency Wiggins talks high interest in Alabama

Andrew Bone
Quency Wiggins will return to Alabama on Frdiay for an unofficial visit.
Quency Wiggins, Rivals100 defensive end from Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge, will return to Alabama on Friday for an unofficial visit. Wiggins earned an offer from the Tide when he attended Alabama's camp in early June.

"One of the nation’s biggest climbers over the past nine months has been Quency Wiggins, who’s entering his second year of football and first full offseason of camps and competing with and against other elite talent. Wiggins, who measured in at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, was dominant on the defensive line, playing on the edge as a true defensive end after seeing action both at end and inside while working out and earning an offer at Alabama."- Rivals.com analyst Sam Spiegelman after seeing Wiggins perform at the LSU camp this month.

He is visiting the Tide after competing in the Rivals Five-Star Challenge on Thursday. Wiggins is one of the top risers after hitting the camp circuit. Alabama has turned up the heat led by the recruiting charge of Pete Golding and defensive line coach Freddie Roach. He spoke with BamaInsider about his interest in Alabama in the video below!

