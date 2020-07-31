Top 30 prospect Monkell Goodwine announced a top five over the weekend and is now ready to end his recruitment. The Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy defensive end broke down his five finalists and explained when he will reveal his decision.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I'm committing on August 15th," Goodwine said. "That's when my brother passed away." Alabama: "The first thing with Alabama is communication," he said. "They communicate with me a lot. Coach Sal communicates with a whole lot. Coach Roach talks to me a lot and coach Saban and I talk from time to time. It's just really good communication. On top of that they're one of the best schools in college football and they produce the best players there."

Arizona State: "Coach Herm, I just got off the phone with him," said Goodwine. "He's a good coach. He's a black coach and he does a lot of good things his players. On top of that, they produce players as well. They don't have many players so, if I was to go to Arizona State, coach said they aren't going to redshirt me. They want me to get started and prepared for the for next level. They have a lot of black coaches out there too so I'll probably feel very comfortable."

Clemson: "They're an outstanding school," he said. "They're at the top of the ACC. Of course, they produce a lot of defensive linemen and send a lot of them to the league. I'm cool with all the courses up there. Coach Venables and coach Hall do a good job with the communication part."

Kentucky: "Coach White and I have a good relationship," Goodwine said. "I really like Kentucky because the communication and relationship with me and coach White is really good. Even if I don't commit there, there's still going to be that level of respect between me and him. Friendship goes a long way in life. He's a good coach and if I did commit to Kentucky there's probably a good chance I play my freshman year and do well."

Texas A&M: "The relationship with everybody on the staff," he said. "I talk to them all. The recruiting staff, I'm really comfortable with them too. When I went up to Texas A&M everything felt great. To be honest with you, Texas A&M was probably one of the best schools I've visited. I even talked to players from there. I know a couple players that went to St. John's (in Washington D.C.) that committed to Texas A&M. It's kind of like family up there.

RIVALS' REACTION...