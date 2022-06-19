Rivals100 DE likes the no BS approach by the Crimson Tide

Nigel Smith, 2024 Rivals100 defensive end from Melissa High School in Texas, is one of the top rising juniors in the country. It was evident when Alabama head coach Nick Saban extended a scholarship offer in April prior to him stepping foot in Tuscaloosa.

Smith, who has collected 30 offers, took his first visit to Alabama on Saturday. His parents, grandmother and sister were also on the visit. Smith did not participate in the OL/DL camp, but he had plenty of time with the coaches during the time on campus.

'"Coach Saban just spoke on how I am as a player," Smith said. "I'm a very good player from what he saw on film. He spoke on how Bama is as a program and things like that.

"I spoke with Coach Saban, Coach Wiggins and Coach Golding. My relationships are great with them. Most coaches are just building a relationship, explaining to me that I'm a very good player and how I can be great at their college."

Alabama made a great first impression. Smith was treated like one of the priority targets even with several official visitors in town.

"I enjoyed that when I got there they treated me like I was on an official visit," the top 50 lineman said. "I got to go to every meeting with the officials to see academics and stuff like that. The girl that was showing me around took me to see dorm life and more which I also enjoyed."

Smith measured 6-foot-4.5, 261-pounds. He has visited Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Pitt, Rutgers and Texas this month. He is also slated to visit Miami and Texas A&M. A return to Tuscaloosa will take place on October 8 when Alabama hosts Texas A&M.

"Alabama is definitely a great program with a great coaching staff," he said. "I like how they don’t BS people and obviously, they have the best of everything. Bama, in total, is a great school."

Smith does not have any early favorites at this point in his recruitment. He will complete his summer visits before giving complete focus to his upcoming junior season. He recorded 66 tackles, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles during the 2021 season.

Watch sophomore season highlights!