Rivals100 DE Kelby Collins is a priority target for Alabama

Kelby Collins, Rivals100 defensive end from Gardendale High School in Alabama, is one of the most highly sought after players in the country. He has been to Tuscaloosa several times as a recruit and as a fan. He grew up cheering for Alabama, but he has said it will not play any role in his decision. He is looking for the best opportunity for his future.

Alabama tends to churn out defensive linemen, competes for championships and only an hour away from home. The Crimson Tide also has a major need for players at his position after only signing three defensive linemen in the 2022 class.

“It was a good trip,” said Collins. "It was mainly just all the in-state guys. I talked to a lot more coaches, players, staff and everything like that. Coach Saban was basically just saying to continue doing what I've been doing. He likes the season that I had this past year. He talked about players who will be leaving and where I would play there.

"I talked to Coach Roach. We have a real good relationship. We talk a couple times a week. He also talks to my dad. We were just having regular conversations. We were talking about the NFL games. He talked about the position I would play.

"They want me to play the 5 or 6-technique. He talked about my weight. I am 6-5, 250 right now. They want me to be at a weight I'm comfortable at. They want me to get to 270. They want to be able to put good weight on me."

Collins was joined by his dad and brother during the return visit to Tuscaloosa. He enjoyed the cooking demonstration where recruits cooked stir fry. He toured the campus and spoke with a few of the Tide's early enrollees.

"I talked to Tyler Booker, Ty Simpson and some of the other players,” he said. “They were just telling us about their work-outs and what we should expect if we go there. It was a good experience talking to them.

"A few of them were trying to get me (to commit) real bad. Tyler and I went to the Under Armour camp together. He's been trying to get there. Ty and I are pretty cool. They were just telling me about what to expect and talked about taking officials.

So what makes Alabama a top contender for the in-state recruit?

“Just that it's a good school," Collins said. "I feel like all the coaches are genuine. They are pursuing me real hard. They treat me like a priority. The coaches have told me they are losing a couple of guys this year and next year. I could come in and possibly start as a freshman."

Collins will graduate in December. He is not sure when he will make a decision, but hopes it is before the start of his senior season. He will visit Georgia this weekend. He is also scheduled to visit Mississippi State with a few teammates in March. All options are on the table, but there are a few schools pushing hard for his future signature.

"Bama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson are all recruiting me really hard right now," he said. "I have the best relationships with the coaches from those schools. I don't really have any favorites right now. I am really open to anyone, in-state or out-of-state.

"I am just trying to see how I feel around the coaches and how the players on the team feel about the coaches. I am also looking at the school in general, education-wise. I will also consider how far away from home it is."