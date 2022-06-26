Rivals100 DB Tony Mitchell selects Alabama

Tony Mitchell, Rivals100 defensive back from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Sunday. He announced his final four schools on Thursday: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Many considered the Aggies the favorite for Mitchell's commitment after his official visit in College Station two weekends ago. Mitchell, however, visited Alabama twice last week with the momentum shifting strongly in favor for the Crimson Tide.

“Bama has always been one of my top schools,” Mitchell told Rivals earlier this spring. “Coach (Nick) Saban is the goat. They’re always going to be competing for a national championship. First-round draft picks speaks for itself, and that hard work that they all put in to get to that next level. They really know how to develop."

Mitchell committed to Tennessee during his freshman year. He re-opened his recruitment after Jeremy Pruitt was not retained by the Volunteers. Mitchell visited Alabama countless times including several trips to Bryant-Denny Stadium last fall.

"The visits have been great," Mitchell told BamaInsider in an earlier interview. "I love the home atmosphere. I love being down there. I have enjoyed seeing Coach Saban, everyone else on the staff and some friends who are on the team.

"Everything has been great. I just really like the atmosphere I can see myself at Bryant-Denny one day."

The in-state star will see the dream become a reality as he becomes the seventh commitment in the 2023 class. He is one of two additions for the Crimson Tide on Sunday after Brayson Hubbard, three-star athlete from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi, announced his commitment to Alabama earlier today.

Mitchell is recruited by Charles Kelly (safeties coach), Freddie Roach (area recruiter) and Travaris Robinson. (cornerbacks coach). He is expected to enroll at Alabama in January. Mitchell will take an official visit to Alabama in the fall.